Injuries reported in head-on crash near Freedom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a head-on crash in the Freedom area.
Outagamie County officials say the scene is located at County C and Rock Road. County C is closed in this area.
Dispatchers told us that the crash involved injuries. They did not know how many people were hurt. ThedaStar was requested at the scene.
