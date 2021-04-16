Advertisement

Injuries reported in head-on crash near Freedom

Crews respond to a head-on crash in the Freedom area. April 16, 2021.
Crews respond to a head-on crash in the Freedom area. April 16, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a head-on crash in the Freedom area.

Outagamie County officials say the scene is located at County C and Rock Road. County C is closed in this area.

Dispatchers told us that the crash involved injuries. They did not know how many people were hurt. ThedaStar was requested at the scene.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Action 2 News will update the story when we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

