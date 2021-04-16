Injuries reported in head-on crash near Freedom

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a head-on crash in the Freedom area.

Outagamie County officials say the scene is located at County C and Rock Road. County C is closed in this area.

Dispatchers told us that the crash involved injuries. They did not know how many people were hurt. ThedaStar was requested at the scene.

