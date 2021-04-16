“Hate has no home here”: Appleton leaders respond to homophobic sign

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “Hate has no home here.” That’s the message from Appleton’s mayor in response to a digital sign displaying a homophobic slur in the city.

Mayor Jake Woodford and Appleton Police put up their own digital sign that encourages dignity and respect for all members of the community.

The sign is located at 200 N. Richmond. City leaders say it’s on private property and protected by the First Amendment.

“There’s a privately-owned and operated sign in Appleton with some hateful language on it,” Mayor Woodford tweeted. “The sign and the speech are constitutionally-protected, so we put up our own sign nearby: ‘Hate Has No Home Here.’”

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas released this statement: “Public messages and statements that make any community member feel threatened or disrespected is not acceptable and we are proud of our city’s community statement. First Amendment rights apply to all of us, and with that right we believe there is also a responsibility take ownership of your words, we are proud of ours.”

A demonstration is planned for Saturday outside the sign. The protest party is scheduled for 2 - 4 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome, whether you’re LGBTQ+ or not. Rainbow flags and feather boas encouraged. And masks are common decency,” reads an event posting on Facebook.

