Advertisement

Green Bay schools end lockdown after report of shooting nearby

GREEN BAY POLICE
GREEN BAY POLICE(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating a reported shooting on the 100-block of Gray Street Friday afternoon.

Four nearby public schools were briefly in lockdown as a precaution: Elmore and Lincoln elementary schools, Franklin Middle School and West High School. The Green Bay Area Public School District announced the lockdown ended at about 2:30 and all the students are safe.

Police tell Action 2 News they’re still determining what happened but at this time the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Villareal
2nd grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting students in Green Bay
Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry...
Princes William, Harry won’t walk side-by-side at funeral
Jamie Ann Hildebrandt. Photo: Dodge County Jail
Lomira woman pleads guilty to neglect in 3-year-old son’s death

Latest News

Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases, positivity rate down for first time in days
April 16 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend
Boater dies after crash on Wolf River
April 16 middmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend forecast