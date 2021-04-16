Green Bay schools end lockdown after report of shooting nearby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating a reported shooting on the 100-block of Gray Street Friday afternoon.

Four nearby public schools were briefly in lockdown as a precaution: Elmore and Lincoln elementary schools, Franklin Middle School and West High School. The Green Bay Area Public School District announced the lockdown ended at about 2:30 and all the students are safe.

Police tell Action 2 News they’re still determining what happened but at this time the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.