FORECAST: SEASONABLE TEMPS & DRY THIS WEEKEND

Any clouds that were around the area this morning have moved off to the East leaving us with beautiful blues skies for this wonderful Friday afternoon. Temperatures should get into the low to mid 50s for most today although it’ll be a bit cooler along the lakeshore.

We still have a north wind blowing through the state. It won’t be as strong as it has been over the past couple days. However, it will moderate our temperatures and keep them seasonable not only today, but through the weekend as well.

There is a storm system producing rain and snow across the Great Plains. However, it looks like that storm will track to the south of us. Skies this weekend will be partly, then mostly cloudy with more highs in the 50s.

The weather looks a little unsettled early next week... Look for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Some wet snowflakes may also be mixed in with cooler highs in the 40s. Despite the chance of picking up a few snow showers on either of those two days, we do NOT see any late season snow storms in our future.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Seasonably cool. A bit frosty late. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers. A snow shower is possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 58

