Feedback sought on downtown Appleton streetscape plan

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is looking for feedback on how to make its downtown area more inviting.

A firm hired to develop a streetscape design guide released its final draft Thursday night and held a virtual meeting to take questions and survey those attending.

The presentation, which can be viewed here, focused on finding out what’s most important in the area along College Avenue and many of the intersecting side streets and alleys.

Surveys conducted during the meeting, highlighted a number of priorities among those in the audience.

Seventy-five percent said the top one, should be making the area beautiful and inviting, while 71 percent said they wanted comfortable and accessible sidewalks.

As for individual elements, 64 percent said better lighting should be the biggest focus.

Fifty-four percent favored curb extensions, and 50 percent wanted more benches and places to sit.

Questions were also raised about bike racks and bike lanes.

“Setting aside space on the road is certainly something we try to achieve but also looking at traffic calming measures that keep the traffic going slower and making sure that we have bicycle parking at places that make sense for bicyclists,” said Appleton Traffic Engineer Eric Lom.

The city’s Municipal Services Committee will discuss the design plan during a meeting on April 26.

