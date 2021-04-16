Clinic on wheels helps more women get cancer screenings

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Even though we’re a year into the pandemic, doctors are still continually reminding people not to skip out on routine appointments, especially cancer screenings.

For women, that includes mammograms, which are one of the best ways to detect breast cancer in its very early stages.

Doctors are going to great lengths to ensure patients get the screenings, including taking their screenings on the road.

“We have actually 13 different locations that we go to, so we travel all around northeastern Wisconsin. Most recently, we are providing the service to patients in the Oconto Falls area,” says Brittany Demeuse, a registered mammography technician with Prevea Health.

After stopping for a few months in the early part of the pandemic, Prevea Health is hitting the road, hoping to encourage more women to be screened early for breast cancer.

In April, it began expanding options, opening up appointments several times a month in its mobile mammography unit parked at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center (835 S. Main Street in Oconto Falls).

The clinic on wheels has the same technology and staff as if patients were in a standard clinic, but this is all about convenience.

“It’s five minutes from their house or ten minutes from the house, and they don’t have to plan a half a day trip to come to Green Bay to get their mammogram,” says Demeuse. “Some woman work right in the community, so they’re able to go get their mammogram done and then head right back to work.”

In the last several months, Prevea has seen growing interest in patients taking advantage of the traveling service, seeing women who have been putting off the cancer screening willing to make the time for it now.

“You can’t always feel a lump or a tumor growing, so mammograms have that ability to detect anything before you can feel them, which we know, when you get treated early with breast cancer, it’s more likely treatable, so that’s why they’re so important to come in and get.”

The mobile unit has been making stops in communities across Northeast Wisconsin for three years, continually adding more locations, including businesses.

More than 3,000 women have now used it.

“We’ve seen women who have gone years without having a mammogram getting their mammogram on the mobile unit, so that’s really awesome to see that,” adds Demeuse.

On average, around 15 women each day can receive screenings in the mobile unit.

The mobile mammography unit will travel to Oconto Falls on the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of each month and the 2nd Monday of each month. Appointments will be available between 8:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

The unit, fully accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR), is equipped with mammography technology that has the capability to provide 3-D and/or digital images. It also features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist.

The unit also currently travels to:

• HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Gillett Health Center

• HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Lena Health Center

• HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center

• Prevea Marinette Health Center

• Prevea Oconto Health Center

• Prevea Pulaski Health Center

• Prevea Seymour Health Center

• Prevea Shawano Health Center

• Prevea Kewaunee Health Center

• Prevea Manitowoc Health Center

• Prevea Plymouth Health Center

• Prevea Luxemburg Health Center

Appointments in any of the above-mentioned communities, including in Oconto Falls, can be made by calling (920) 496-4789.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.