Boater dies after crash on Wolf River

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A boater has died from injuries suffered in a crash on the Wolf River, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

The boater died on April 15, nine days after the crash.

The boater’s name was not released. The Sheriff’s Office did not give the age or gender of the boater.

The crash happened April 6 near Gills Landing. The Sheriff’s Office says the boater was traveling north on the river when they lost control and hit several trees on the shoreline.

The boater was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The crash happened at 4:18 p.m.

