ASTRO EXTRA: Life on Venus revisited -- again

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Venus would be a tough place to live with 800 degree temperatures and crushing atmospheric pressures. But the clouds may have a “Goldilocks zone” that could support life.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the back-and-forth debate among researchers who found signs of life, refused those signs of life, and then took a new look at some old data.

Brad also shows you another planet featuring prominently in our night sky right now -- Mars -- and some other sights worth seeing during clear nights this weekend.

