3-0 De Pere brimming with confidence after beating Bay Port

Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After De Pere beat Bay Port last week, the 3-0 Red Birds control their destination, chasing a championship in their division of the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference.

De Pere took the fight to the Pirates from start to finish last week, exorcising demons of past matchups with Bay Port. The Red Birds had not scored a point against the Pirates the last 2 years, and had been outscored 147-6 the last 3 seasons before scoring the upset 20-13 last Friday.

