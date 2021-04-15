State Crime Lab faces additional challenges during pandemic, seeks funding to keep up with demand

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s State Crime Lab has faced additional challenges during the pandemic, including a decrease in the money needed to fund different aspects of its work. Thursday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the 2020 report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Forensic Sciences (DFS) crime laboratories. He says the crime lab met the challenges of the pandemic, keeping staff safe, upgrading technology for remote work, and adding new services.

“The work done by the staff at the crime labs has been phenomenal, especially considering the circumstances. We still are not back to normal. We still have a hybrid work environment, We still have staggered shifts. We still have social distancing requirements,” said Nicole Roehm, Division of Forensic Science Administrator.

The opioid epidemic remains a top public health concern in Wisconsin. The report showed that fentanyl accounted for 8% of the drugs identified by the Controlled Substances Unit. Six years ago, there was none.

“Even though we’re in this pandemic, I think we can all say there’s been a lot of stressors on society and the drug epidemic has not slowed down,” Roehm explained.

The Division of Forensic Science budget request includes hiring four additional toxicology positions and updating equipment needed in testing trace amounts of highly dangerous, legal substances. The DOJ is asking for $933,800.

“One of the things that’s playing a major role in opioid-related overdoses in Wisconsin right now is the rise in prevalence of fentanyl. And so equipping our crime labs with this technology and with these positions will help us identify when fentanyl is part of the mixture and hopefully help shape policymakers response‚” Kaul explained. “It’s really important that we have a strong toxicology unit, as we combat this fentanyl challenge because small quantities of fentanyl can have a huge devastating impact on people.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wisconsin’s State Crime Lab has also seen some successes.

“We now have full-time staff members that house our Crime Scene Response Unit, even throughout a global pandemic they responded to 104 crime scenes,” Roehm said.

The DOJ says a sexual assault kit tracking system will be launched later this year.

