Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March

Senate passed amendment to unemployment benefits.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% in March, far below the national rate of 6%.

The state Department of Workforce Development released a report Thursday that found the state added 12,900 total non-farm and 11,100 private-sector jobs from February to March.

Wisconsin is still down 129,000 jobs from March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state.

The state unemployment rate then was 3.3%.

