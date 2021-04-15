State creates new Open Water Zone for duck hunters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s Natural Resources Board has approved a new duck hunting zone that will benefit hunters in Northeast Wisconsin.

A new Open Water Zone has been created for the waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

When it comes to duck hunting, Wisconsin ranks 5th in the nation for the number of waterfowl hunters at around 70,000.

And for the growing percentage of them that target the Bay of Green Bay, they’ve just received good news.

“The guys that take advantage of that late season, shooting ducks more than 500 feet from shore, so it’s a special, pretty unique zone for those guys, based on the feedback we got from our hunting public it was something they were interested in trying out,” says DNR Migratory Game Bird Ecologist Taylor Finger.

He says starting next fall, the bay and Lake Michigan will be considered the open water zone, to go along with the state’s north and south zones.

He says in recent years, the bay especially has become an increasingly popular destination for migrating ducks, and the hunters pursuing them.

“Significant increase in terms of the popularity of doing it, just because we’ve also seen a pretty significant increase in the use of Green Bay and Lake Michigan by diving ducks and sea ducks,” says Finger.

According to Finger, continued conservation efforts are just one reason more ducks are flocking to the bay.

“Zebra mussels may not be good for a whole lot of things but it’s a solid food resource for birds, it’s not really all that productive for them, but it’s an unlimited food resource and as long as things don’t freeze, those birds will take advantage of it,” explains Finger.

The season for the new Open Water Zone will run from mid-October through mid-December, when most diving ducks are in the area.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.