Scammer makes house call to steal cash from victim in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton Police are investigating a scam in which a suspect collected cash from a victim in person. Officers say the victim lost a large sum of money.

It starts out as a loved-one-in-jail call. A caller tells the victim that someone close to them is in jail and needs to be bailed out. The scammer provides detailed information about the loved one.

The scammer transfers the victim to another suspect, who instructs the victim to remove cash from their bank account.

A third scammer is sent to the victim’s home to collect the cash.

Chilton Police say this happened to a local resident.

“Unfortunately we are unable to help this victim recover any of their loss due to the limited information. It is possible that the scammers are finding their targets on the Internet. Names, addresses, birth dates, and telephone numbers are easily ascertained online. Scammers may also check Facebook or other social networking websites to learn about someone’s vacation plans, (especially during spring and summer months when many families take vacations), and then contact that person’s grandparent pretending to be the real grandchild. Another possibility is that the scammers are calling telephone numbers randomly until they reach a senior citizen,” reads a statement from Chilton Police. “In some cases, the senior citizen unknowingly ‘fills in the blanks’ for the scammer. For instance, the senior answers the phone, the scammer says something like, ‘Hi Grandma, it’s me, your favorite grandchild,’ the grandparent guesses the name of the grandchild the caller sounds most like, and the scammer takes on that grandchild’s identity for the remainder of the call.”

The victim is told there is a gag order in the case and they cannot tell anyone about what happened.

“Suspect who collected the money from the victim was a Hispanic male with black hair wearing a black face mask. Unknown mode of transportation as the victim did not see a vehicle in the area,” reads the police description.

If you have information or were a victim of this scam, call Chilton Police at (920) 849-4855 and ask for Investigator Harn.

LONG POST BUT NEEDS TO BE READ AND SHARED!! SCAM ALERT - SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH FRIENDS, FAMILY, CO-WORKERS:... Posted by Chilton Police Department on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.