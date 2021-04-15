Advertisement

Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.

CVS Health Live: Race to Vaccinate

Watch now: CNBC's Bertha Coombs moderates a panel discussion with President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch from CVS Health, and Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a discussion around the race to vaccinate America.

Posted by CVS Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

He also added that real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
David Villareal
Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest

Latest News

UW-Green Bay seeking a national reserve designation for the bay, the world's largest freshwater...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threats
Brad Spakowitz discusses a threat to our freshwater lakes
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threatened
Duck hunters
DEBRIEF: DNR creates new duck hunting zone
Help wanted sign outside restaurant.
Restaurant industry facing worker shortage as business comes back