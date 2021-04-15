Advertisement

Oshkosh Area School District issues survey, asks community for input on next superintendent

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Oshkosh are asked to fill out a survey regarding the school district’s search for its next superintendent.

The survey, which is anonymous, will be open until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CESA 6 officials say it is available in six languages.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Dr. Vickie Cartwright announced her resignation in March. Her resignation will take effect June 30.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

The Oshkosh Area School District serves about 10,000 students, and operates nearly two dozen schools.

According to a timeline on the district’s website, members of the Oshkosh Area School Board will be interviewed by CESA 6, which is leading the search process for the next superintendent.

The timeline says CESA 6 will create a presentation of initial candidates on May 17, and finalist interviews will be done on May 24. The interviews will be for the position’s three finalists.

