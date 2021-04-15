Advertisement

Nelson raises nearly $264,000 for Senate bid last quarter

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democrat Tom Nelson says he has raised nearly $264,000 in the first three months of the year in his bid for the U.S. Senate, about a quarter of what challenger Alex Lasry brought in over six weeks.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, has cast himself as the financial underdog in the race.

He faces Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is married to a millionaire.

They are all running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term next year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
David Villareal
2nd grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting students in Green Bay

Latest News

'I voted' stickers
Wisconsin Senate approves Republican election changes
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Tavern League in capacity limit lawsuit
Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches US Senate bid
USDA
USDA, Evers reach deals regarding food assistance restoration