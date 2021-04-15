Mask mandate withdrawn in Neenah, council ratifies advisory

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A mask mandate before the Neenah city council was withdrawn Wednesday night, after the alderperson who proposed it, expresses concern that it’s too divisive.

This was just before a public hearing on the ordinance submitted by Dr. Danae Steele.

Instead of having an ordinance, the council voted to ratify Mayor Dean Kaufert’s advisory which strongly encourages people to wear a mask when necessary and when businesses require it.

While people on both sides spoke out, before the Neenah city council, addressing a possible mask mandate, the vast majority were against it.

“We’re not in danger of as many people losing their lives due to this disease. We are not where we were a year ago,” said one resident.

Another claimed, “I personally contracted the virus wearing the mask, following all of the CDC protocols. It does not work.”

Others supporting the ordinance, say it’s the job of local governments to step in now, since the state legislature won’t act.

“Actually in Wisconsin, has two percent of the total cases of coronavirus, and total deaths are down to one percent. This is because of the past history in the past few months of mandatory masks in the state,” another resident told the council.

On Monday, Kaufert announced he would issue an advisory, as a compromise.

It’s asking people to continue to wear a mask when necessary and continue other protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I think there was a lot of uncertainty about the mandate, and forcing people to do things. I’m serious that I try to find middle ground, and I try to find things that will work,” said Kaufert.

A resident supporting the mandate said, “The advisory is a step in the right direction I guess, given the amount of opposition here and the risk to community unity.”

The mayor also cited enforcement of the mandate, as a big concern and a possible burden on the police department.

