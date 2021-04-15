Advertisement

Man allegedly involved with burglary, drug ring requests bond reduction; state objects

Eric Vanduyse
Eric Vanduyse(Brown County Jail/Court)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County court officials have denied a man’s request to lower his bond.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Eric Vanduyse appeared in Brown County Court for a balance of initial appearance hearing.

During the hearing, Vanduyse asked officials to lower his bond to $1,000-$2,500, but the state wanted to keep it at at least $5,000.

The court commissioner denied his request.

An adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 26.

As Action 2 News previously reported last month, Vanduyse was among five people arrested following a burglary and drug ring investigation which spanned three counties.

Search warrants were issued in Howard and Hobart in Brown County; Town of Rantoul in Calumet County; and Town of Oneida in Outagamie County. Investigators found stolen property, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth.

