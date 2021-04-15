Lomira woman pleads guilty to neglect in 3-year-old son’s death

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lomira mother pleaded guilty Thursday to child neglect resulting in the death of her 3-year-old son, who died from internal injuries.

Jamie Hildebrandt, now 33, was arrested a year ago, after her mother discovered the toddler was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead hours later.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Hildebrandt’s mother showed up at Hilebrandt’s home on Railroad St. on March 6 to see the grandchildren against Hildebrandt’s wishes. The grandmother was told to stay away from one of the children because he was sick.

Hildebrandt told detectives she put the 3-year-old on the floor to change his diaper and forget he was there, then accidentally stepped on him.

A pediatrician hired to assess the case says the boy suffered chronic neglect.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News in 2020, the child had visible bruising on his face under the left eye, and investigators saw multiple bruises on his arms, chest, shoulders, neck and face that were in “various stages of healing.” An autopsy performed at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office found multiple bruises on his body, multiple blunt force injuries, and injuries to his pancreas and abdomen.

A Dodge County Medical Examiner employee noticed what appeared to be foundation makeup on the boy’s face. A “Cover Girl” makeup case was found near the boy, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say they’ll seek the maximum penalty, which is 25 years in prison, when Hildebrandt is sentenced on July 27.

