Advertisement

Lomira woman pleads guilty to neglect in 3-year-old son’s death

Jamie Ann Hildebrandt. Photo: Dodge County Jail
Jamie Ann Hildebrandt. Photo: Dodge County Jail(WBAY)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lomira mother pleaded guilty Thursday to child neglect resulting in the death of her 3-year-old son, who died from internal injuries.

Jamie Hildebrandt, now 33, was arrested a year ago, after her mother discovered the toddler was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead hours later.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Hildebrandt’s mother showed up at Hilebrandt’s home on Railroad St. on March 6 to see the grandchildren against Hildebrandt’s wishes. The grandmother was told to stay away from one of the children because he was sick.

Hildebrandt told detectives she put the 3-year-old on the floor to change his diaper and forget he was there, then accidentally stepped on him.

A pediatrician hired to assess the case says the boy suffered chronic neglect.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News in 2020, the child had visible bruising on his face under the left eye, and investigators saw multiple bruises on his arms, chest, shoulders, neck and face that were in “various stages of healing.” An autopsy performed at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office found multiple bruises on his body, multiple blunt force injuries, and injuries to his pancreas and abdomen.

A Dodge County Medical Examiner employee noticed what appeared to be foundation makeup on the boy’s face. A “Cover Girl” makeup case was found near the boy, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say they’ll seek the maximum penalty, which is 25 years in prison, when Hildebrandt is sentenced on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
David Villareal
Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest

Latest News

Duck hunters
DEBRIEF: DNR creates new duck hunting zone
Help wanted sign outside restaurant.
Restaurant industry facing worker shortage as business comes back
Sign in restaurant
DEBRIEF: Restaurants need workers
Chilton Police Department Facebook page
Chilton victim not the only one scammed out of large sum
Wisconsin State Crime Lab
Wisconsin DOJ budget shows funding challenges