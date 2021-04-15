Advertisement

Lawsuit: College grant program for minorities is unconstitutional

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A lawsuit by a Madison couple and others alleges that a college grant program for minorities violates the Wisconsin Constitution.

The complaint says grants offered by the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board are available to some minorities but not to others.

Konkanok Rabiebna and Richard Freihoefer, of Madison, say their biracial teenage son is not eligible for the grant program.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant program is open to those who are Black, Native American or Hispanic or who came to the United States from Vietnam, Laos or Thailand after December 1975. Those who came from other Asian countries, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan or anywhere else don’t qualify for it.  

