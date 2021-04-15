Investigators: Speed an alcohol believed to be factors in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a rollover crash in Waupaca County.

On the morning of April 15, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 45 at Crain Road in the Town of Lebanon.

The driver was traveling south on Highway 45 when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times, according to investigators.

The driver was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release identifying information about the victim or their condition.

Again, the Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. The crash is under investigation.

The crash was called in at 8 a.m. The highway was closed for about one hour.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 45 is back open north of New London after a crash. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/jP9pasoo3e — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 15, 2021

