Health experts discuss paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer as U.S. health advisers seek more evidence to decide the potential risk it may pose.

The CDC and FDA asked all vaccinators to stop administering the J & J vaccine after six women, out of millions, developed a rare blood clot in the U.S.

These blood clot reports bear similarities to reports in Europe when it comes to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There are 370 Wisconsinites involved in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 trial in the U.S., with more than 30,000 participants nationwide. Since September, Dr. William Hartman has kept a close eye on the trial as it’s principal investigator. He thought the FDA would take a look at their data within the next few weeks, but now he thinks it will take longer.

“Seeing how there’s these reported blood clots here and the blood clots in the EU, I think the FDA may just take their time to make sure that there is no association or at least they can figure out what association there is, so that, again, they can figure out who are the safest people to give this vaccine to,” said Dr. Hartman.

Dr. Hartman said although he has not heard of any blood clots in AstraZeneca’s trial here in the U.S, he said there have been about 80 reported blood clots in Europe and they seem to be the same type of rare blood clots now reported in the U.S. with the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. Out of nearly 7 million doses given in the U.S., six women developed rare blood clots.

“They’re caused by the immune system so they’re an immune mediated blood clot,” said Dr. Hartman.

Because these rare blood clots have been reported after using the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, is there a link with the delivery mechanism of the vaccine?

Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA to make the body produce antibodies. The CDC said there are no known blood clots reported with that method. Both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines use the adenovirus method.

“I think it’s an important question and we don’t have a causality culprit at this point. But we do know that all of these vaccines make that spike protein that’s associated with the Coronavirus and that’s what you generate antibodies with, So you would expect if the spike protein was causing this immune response that causes these blood clots, you would see it also in the mRNA vaccines and and they’re not at this point,” said Dr. Hartman. “So it is possible that the adenovirus vector that is used both in the Johnson and Johnson and in the AstraZeneca vaccines that that may be the culprit, and I know that there’s ongoing investigations to look and see if that’s what’s causing the problem.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that is one question she hopes the committee of scientific experts are able to answer in the near future.

“During the meeting, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review the safety profile of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on all of the available evidence, they will analyze the clinical information around these six events post vaccination and others that are reported and deliberate on potential updates to the vaccine recommendations and uses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Hartman.

“It’ll be interesting to see what conclusions they come to,” said Dr. Hartman.

