Advertisement

Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military leaders have decided to suspend the soldier accused of assaulting a man outside of his Richland County, South Carolina home.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties on the base while his case is being investigated.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery for shoving a young Black man walking in front of his home in the Summit neighborhood. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

The confrontation between Pentland and the man was caught on camera and quickly went viral, drawing worldwide attention and bringing protesters to his neighborhood.

Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department moved the Pentland family from their home temporarily because it was vandalized.

Pentland was released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. RCSD transferred him to Fort Jackson authorities.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
David Villareal
Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest

Latest News

UW-Green Bay seeking a national reserve designation for the bay, the world's largest freshwater...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threats
Brad Spakowitz discusses a threat to our freshwater lakes
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threatened
Duck hunters
DEBRIEF: DNR creates new duck hunting zone
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Help wanted sign outside restaurant.
Restaurant industry facing worker shortage as business comes back