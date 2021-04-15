First Alert Investigates: Renewed effort to protect children from growing number of sex assault cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of cases involving sexual assaults of children across Wisconsin is up nearly 20 percent this year, according to state court data.

As of April 15, we found more than 250 people so far have been charged for those kinds of child abuse cases already this year.

As we first told you in a First Alert Investigates report Wednesday, investigators are seeing more severe cases of child abuse, made worse when kids were isolated during the pandemic. We’re learning that in that most critical time, many prevention efforts were halted.

First Alert Investigates found there is suddenly a struggle to reconnect -- and protect kids from abuse.

Becca Wilbershide is a prevention specialist with the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay. Miss Becca, as she’s known to thousands of elementary-age students across Northeast Wisconsin, is back to her child abuse prevention lessons for the first time in a year.

“I do the same presentations as if I was in person, which is awesome. I ask the same questions. I do the same format. And the kids are understanding it better; they’re answering my questions correctly,” she said.

Wilbershide has so far led more than 2,000 kids through these presentations in the last month-and-a-half.

As a prevention specialist, she’s used to teaching 10,000 area kids each year. Last March, like nearly everything else, her in-school prevention efforts stopped overnight when kids switched to virtual learning.

By fall, she’d worked out the kinks and had a virtual plan ready to go -- but to her surprise, after a lot of debate, she was told no child abuse prevention lessons with kids would happen.

“A lot of concerns -- which are all very valid concerns -- what if the child is sitting at home with someone who is hurting them? What if a younger brother or sister hears the lesson that we’re talking about and it’s not age appropriate for them? What if something does happen and they have no safe grown up to talk to?”

In nearly all the abuse cases we’ve found researching these crimes against kids, the children are victimized by their own parents, relatives, or people living in their home. That’s likely the same people who could be within earshot of those virtual lessons, raising fears those adults could either shut off the computers or, if the kids were told to get help, interfere with their attempts.

“But this is when we need to do these lessons,” Wilbershide emphasized, “because if something is happening, they don’t know they can talk about it now because they’re at home virtual. Well, then how are they going to get the help they need?”

For several months, Wilbershide put together virtual presentations anyway, using online videos with age-appropriate messages written at a kid level to teach them how to keep their bodies safe and when and how to tell an adult.

“So I made a little lesson that’s self-paced or teacher-paced or parent-paced that they could do at home if it’s something they still needed,” Wilbershide said.

Now more than ever, child advocates are pushing for kids to learn how to take control and find someone willing to help them.

Green Bay Police Detective Cassie Pakkala said, “Knowledge is power. The more kids know about their bodies and what’s a good touch and what’s a bad touch, they are able to take some sort of control of what’s happening to them. They know who to report to, who are safe people.”

In the past, Wilbershide has witnessed a physical change in kids when they realized what was happening to them was abuse.

“When we were in person, I could see it more. The kid would have their head down. The counselor would notice it,” Wilbershide said.

In March, Miss Becca’s virtual visits with kids in classrooms resumed.

She says reports of abuse often increase after she’s met with classrooms, and, whether it’s coincidence or not, Brown Child Child Protective Services (CPS) began noticing a change in calls last month.

“With basically all of the districts being, at least to a large degree, in person now, we are starting to see more referrals coming into the agency again,” CPS Supervisor Marc Seidl said.

So what do you do if you suspect abuse?

You don’t have to witness it, but if you have even a gut instinct it’s happening, doctors and advocates say you should report it.

