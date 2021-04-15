Advertisement

De Pere school district weighs interest on holding vaccine clinic for eligible teens

By Kati Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - We first told you last week the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teens 16 and older.

Now the Unified School District of De Pere is hoping to step in to help students get an appointment.

This week the district sent out a survey to parents in an effort to see if families would take advantage of a vaccine clinic for the eligible teens.

When the district held the vaccination clinic for staff, Superintendent Ben Villarruel, says just under 100 members lined up to get the shot.

District officials say the school doesn’t typically offer vaccine clinics or even the flu shot, but in light of the pandemic, they want to do what they can to make it as easy as possible for students to get the vaccine if they want it.

Now, the biggest hang-up is on vaccine availability, especially since the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been put on hold.

The vaccine would be distributed by a local pharmacy.

Right now the school district is gathering information on interest and parents had until Wednesday to return the survey.

“For students, the parents would have to be with the students to receive the vaccine and in the survey, we tried to survey them to see if an after-school clinic or weekend clinic would be better for them,” said Villarruel.

Action 2 News reached out to several other school district in northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Howard-Suamico and Appleton.

Neither of those schools, or other we spoke with have plans at this time to make the vaccine available for students.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations all above average
Johnson and Johnson vaccine sign and Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
What those who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should do
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River

Latest News

Wisconsin's moratorium on disconnecting utilities to end after April 15.
WPS has few customers at risk of disconnection as moratorium ends
April 14 Birthday Club
April 14 Birthday Club
WBAY Photo
Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens
JBS donated nearly 26 acres of land across form its facility off Lime Kiln Road and half a...
JBS donates $500K, nearly 26 acres of land to Green Bay for redevelopment