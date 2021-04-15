Chilton Police warns of “new level” grandarents scam

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police are warning people about a scam they say cost one of the city’s residents a lot of money. And now they’re taking the victim’s story public in hopes of stopping someone else from being scammed.

It was early Tuesday morning when Chilton police say a city resident received a phone call. According to Investigator Joshua Harn, “The person on the other end said that they were a relative and that they were in jail and they had to be bailed out.”

According to police, the caller continued to reach out to the victim all day before finally convincing that person to go to the bank and withdraw a large amount of money. “There was an actual courier who came to the door. There was talk of gag orders, you can’t call anybody, you can’t tell anybody, those kinds of things. And the person came to the door, got the cash and left,” says Harn.

While police aren’t saying how much money the victim paid to this supposed courier, we’re told what happened to the victim is a version of the so-called “grandparent’s scam,” only elevated.

“Normally it’s just something that’s occurring and really no way to trace it. Nobody is coming to your door; you’re sending cards, you’re giving numbers off of your cards to people over the phone. But yeah, for them to come to your door, this is a new level,” adds Harn.

The victim told police the courier was a man but didn’t have a detailed description, and there’s no vehicle description. While Chilton police continue to investigate, they want people to be suspicious of others who reach out like this saying they need cash.

Harn advises, “Anybody who is asking you for cash and is willing to come to your door to get the money, this should be a big red flag for you.”

Ever since putting out an alert about their case, Chilton police tell Action 2 News they’ve heard from other agencies investigating similar stories. It’s unknown if the cases are connected.

