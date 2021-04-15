Advertisement

Chilton Police warns of “new level” grandarents scam

By Emily Matesic
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police are warning people about a scam they say cost one of the city’s residents a lot of money. And now they’re taking the victim’s story public in hopes of stopping someone else from being scammed.

It was early Tuesday morning when Chilton police say a city resident received a phone call. According to Investigator Joshua Harn, “The person on the other end said that they were a relative and that they were in jail and they had to be bailed out.”

According to police, the caller continued to reach out to the victim all day before finally convincing that person to go to the bank and withdraw a large amount of money. “There was an actual courier who came to the door. There was talk of gag orders, you can’t call anybody, you can’t tell anybody, those kinds of things. And the person came to the door, got the cash and left,” says Harn.

While police aren’t saying how much money the victim paid to this supposed courier, we’re told what happened to the victim is a version of the so-called “grandparent’s scam,” only elevated.

“Normally it’s just something that’s occurring and really no way to trace it. Nobody is coming to your door; you’re sending cards, you’re giving numbers off of your cards to people over the phone. But yeah, for them to come to your door, this is a new level,” adds Harn.

The victim told police the courier was a man but didn’t have a detailed description, and there’s no vehicle description. While Chilton police continue to investigate, they want people to be suspicious of others who reach out like this saying they need cash.

Harn advises, “Anybody who is asking you for cash and is willing to come to your door to get the money, this should be a big red flag for you.”

Ever since putting out an alert about their case, Chilton police tell Action 2 News they’ve heard from other agencies investigating similar stories. It’s unknown if the cases are connected.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
David Villareal
Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest

Latest News

UW-Green Bay seeking a national reserve designation for the bay, the world's largest freshwater...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threats
Brad Spakowitz discusses a threat to our freshwater lakes
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Freshwater threatened
Duck hunters
DEBRIEF: DNR creates new duck hunting zone
Help wanted sign outside restaurant.
Restaurant industry facing worker shortage as business comes back
Sign in restaurant
DEBRIEF: Restaurants need workers