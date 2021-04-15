BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY TODAY

The stubborn storm system that’s been swirling over Wisconsin the past several days, is finally shoving off to the east. This afternoon will feature broken clouds with some peaks of sun in the mix.

Behind this departing storm system, winds will remain a bit breezy this afternoon out of the North at 5-15 mph. Winds will continue to wind down as we head inot the evening. Otherwise, it won’t be as cold as the past couple days. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s in the Fox Valley, with still some 40s in the Northwoods and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The forecast ahead looks mild, with seasonable highs in the 50s. We should be dry through the weekend with clouds and some sunshine. Next work week looks a little unsettled again, with some occasional showers. It wouldn’t be surprising if some wet snowflakes were mixed in at some point on Tuesday, as highs drop back into the 40s... Don’t worry, we don’t see anything that would give us any accumulating snow!

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week. The statewide tornado drill is taking place today at 1:45pm and again at 6:45pm... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Broken clouds. Few peaks of sun. A bit breezy. Not as cold. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. Some frost late. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A mild day. Not as much wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower is possible. Maybe flurries? Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 52

