GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - April 15 is the statewide tornado drill in Wisconsin.

The drill is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The state holds a midday drill for schools and workplaces. The second drill is for people to practice at home.

Emergency officials encourage people to take 15 minutes to practice severe weather safety plans and make sure they have an emergency kit.

If a tornado is spotted in your area, where would you seek shelter? It’s important to #KnowWhereToGo



Practice going to your shelter during statewide tornado drills on April 15 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. #ReadyWI #wiwx #TornadoDrillWI https://t.co/qgeHz7NJ49 pic.twitter.com/tf6q0peRns — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) April 14, 2021

Many communities will sound sirens and the drills will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radios.

The National Weather Service will not send alerts to phones and there will be no alerts on television or broadcast radio.

Brown County Emergency Management says tornadoes aren’t the only concern. Strong winds can cause significant damage.

”Just a couple of years ago we had the straight line winds on East Mason. That wasn’t even a tornado. It was straight line winds and there were down power poles and trees. That’s not as severe as a whole city being ripped apart, but I wouldn’t want to be outside when that comes through,” says Lauri Maki III, Brown County Emergency Management.

You can get weather information anytime you want with our First Alert Weather 24/7 channel on WBAY-TV 2.2 (check your cable listings) and online at https://www.wbay.com/livestream2, as well as the WBAY First Alert Weather app available on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android smartphones and tablets.

MORE SEVERE WEATHER TIPS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/severe/

What to do in case of a tornado:

- Move to a designated shelter, such as a basement, and get under a sturdy table or the stairs

- If a basement isn’t available, move to a small interior room on the lowest floor and cover yourself with anything close at hand, such as towels, blankets, or pillows. If possible, get under a sturdy table, desk or counter, and put as many walls as possible between you and the storm.

- Stay away from windows.

- Anyone in mobile homes should leave the building and go to the designated storm shelter, or the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building.

- If you’re outdoors, find shelter in a sturdy building. If you’re unable to quickly walk to the shelter, get into a vehicle, buckle up, and drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If you run into flying debris while driving, you should pull over and park.

-If you’re out and forced to pull over and park, there are two options as a last resort. You can either stay in the vehicle with the seat belt on and place your head below the windows, or, if you can safely get noticeable lower than the road, get out of the vehicle and lie in the area, covering your head with your hands.

- Do NOT seek shelter under an overpass -- despite of what you might’ve seen in movies.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.