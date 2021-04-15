A NICE ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK

Clouds decrease overnight making way for a bright and decently sunny Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 50s!

The forecast ahead looks the same, with seasonable highs in the 50s both weekend days. Just a few sunny break Saturday along with plenty of clouds. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a stray sprinkle or shower. Sunday will bring a good deal of sun. Next work week looks a little unsettled again, with some occasional showers. It wouldn’t be surprising if some wet snowflakes were mixed in at some point Monday night into earlyTuesday, as highs drop back into the 40s...

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week. Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NNE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. Some frost late. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A mild day. Not as much wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably mild. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers developing. At night some mix or snow. HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cooler and breezy. A few spotty rain or snow showers? HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy with a chance of a shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 57

