Ziegler replaces Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices have chosen Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice.

The court voted on the move Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Roggensack has been on the court since 2003, and had served as chief justice since 2015. She had been re-elected to serve as chief justice in 2017 and 2019.

Roggensack replaced Shirley Abrahamson after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to select their chief.

Before the amendment, the chief was automatically the longest-serving justice.

The 57-year-old Ziegler was elected to the Supreme Court in 2007, and was re-elected in 2017.

Both Ziegler and Roggensack are members of the high court’s four-justice conservative majority.

According to the state Constitution, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the administrative head of the judicial system, and works with fellow justices, the director of state courts, chief judges and other administrators to make sure all courts are efficiently run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.