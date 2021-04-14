WPS has few customers at risk of disconnection as moratorium ends

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s moratorium on disconnecting utilities will end after April 15, meaning residential customers behind on payments could have their energy cut off.

“We know that a lot of our customers have gone through some very challenging circumstances. We’ve all been impacted by COVID-19 and by the pandemic,” said Wisconsin Public Services (WPS) Spokesman Matt Cullen.

But as the state’s moratorium on utility disconnection nears its end, WPS finds less than one percent of its customers at risk.

“Really that’s a testament to the work that our employees have done to work with our customers and to let them know what options are available to them,” said Cullen.

Cullen says that communication with customers has been key throughout the past year.

“Offering them enhanced payment plans and help with heating assistance or energy assistance if they would qualify for that,” said Cullen. “We’ve been connecting them with information about how to go and apply for that.”

Many, like the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, expanded their qualifications in the pandemic.

“To allow additional customers and additional residents to receive assistance, and those customers may not have qualified for assistance in the past,” said Cullen.

But for those who do find themselves with overdue payments, Cullen encourages them to reach out.

“That starts the process and allows us to make every effort that we can to help those customers stay connected to our system. And if our customer does contact us and they setup that payment arrangement with us, they will not be at risk of disconnection,” said Cullen. “Again, we’re here to work with our customers, we’re here to help them stay connected to our system and, really, the key point to remember is that disconnection always has been, and always will be, a last resort.”

