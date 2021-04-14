Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate set to approve Republican election changes

'I voted' stickers
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to approve a host of Republican-authored changes to Wisconsin elections.

The chamber is scheduled to take up bills Wednesday that would:

  • Allow the state elections commission to order municipal clerks to follow state law;
  • Allow observers to watch recount workers from 3 feet away;
  • Allow election violators to be tried in counties covered by the office involved in the race they tried to sabotage;
  • Prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration.

That prohibition bill comes after Republicans accused Green Bay officials of giving a grant-funded consultant too much authority in November’s elections.

