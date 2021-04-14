Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ buys tracking system for sexual assault kits

(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has procured a federal tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in case the Legislature gives the green light to implement it.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday that the system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant.

It will monitor how long kits spend at different points in the processing system. Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits.

The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the state DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits’ status. The bill hasn’t had a hearing in the Assembly yet. A similar bill died in that chamber last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations all above average
Johnson and Johnson vaccine sign and Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
What those who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should do
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Bob Reeners is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. April 13, 2021.
PHOTOS: Local World War II vet buried at Arlington National Cemetery
'I voted' stickers
Wisconsin Senate set to approve Republican election changes
April 14 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snowy and rainy
David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River