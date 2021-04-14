Wisconsin DNR accepting applications for conservation wardens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials say you can now submit applications to become a conservation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Officials say the wardens work throughout the state, and enforce natural resource and recreation safety laws. They also educate the public on conservation topics and provide law enforcement services on state parks, forests and trails.

The wardens also work with other law enforcement and public safety agencies on local, state and federal levels.

According to the DNR, the application period opened April 12, and the agency says it will close after 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

There are also part-time conservation warden positions available.

Anyone interested in applying to be part of the next class of conservation wardens, or to be a part-time warden, can do so by CLICKING HERE.

