WIAA releases re-seeded Girls Volleyball Brackets
Appleton North earns top seed in Division 1
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA has released the re-seeded brackets for the girl’s alternate fall volleyball state tournament.
2020-21 State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball Tournament
Division 1
Thursday, April 15 @ Kettle Moraine (4:15 p.m. or 7 p.m.)
Semifinals
Match-1: Manitowoc Lincoln (#2) vs. Sun Prairie (#3)
Match-2: Appleton North (#1) vs. McFarland (#4)
Saturday, April 17 @ Kaukauna High School (7 p.m.)
Final
Match-3:
Division 2
Thursday, April 15 @ Beaver Dam (4:15 p.m. or 7 p.m.)
Semifinals
Match-1: Washburn (#2) vs. Saint Mary’s Springs (#3)
Match-2: Brodhead (#1) vs. Royall (#4)
Saturday, April 17 @ Kaukauna High School (1 p.m.)
Final
Match-3:
