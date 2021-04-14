Advertisement

WIAA releases re-seeded Girls Volleyball Brackets

Appleton North earns top seed in Division 1
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state tournament.
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state tournament.(WIAA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA has released the re-seeded brackets for the girl’s alternate fall volleyball state tournament.

2020-21 State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball Tournament

Division 1 

Thursday, April 15 @ Kettle Moraine (4:15 p.m. or 7 p.m.)

Semifinals

Match-1:  Manitowoc Lincoln (#2) vs. Sun Prairie (#3)

Match-2:  Appleton North (#1) vs. McFarland (#4)

Saturday, April 17 @ Kaukauna High School (7 p.m.)

Final

Match-3:

Division 2

Thursday, April 15 @ Beaver Dam (4:15 p.m. or 7 p.m.)

Semifinals

Match-1:  Washburn (#2) vs. Saint Mary’s Springs (#3)

Match-2:  Brodhead (#1) vs. Royall (#4)

Saturday, April 17 @ Kaukauna High School (1 p.m.)

Final

Match-3:

