Walleye Weekend will return to Fond du Lac in 2021

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, a popular summer festival will return to Fond du Lac. Walleye Weekend is back on the calendar, marking the 42nd year for the event.

For more than four decades, Walleye Weekend has entertained tens of thousands of people. And, and as the festival prepares to return to Lakeside Park, June 11th to the 13th, Fond du Lac Festivals is offering up a “Return to Tradition” theme for the annual event.

“There’s a lot of tradition and camaraderie and community that goes into that event and it’s a huge fundraiser for a lot of different organizations, a lot of non-profits in the area,” says Peter Wilke, executive director of Fond du Lac Festivals.

2019 was a banner year for Walleye Weekend. It welcomed 55,000 people to the park and raised more than $200,000 for local organizations, causes, and non-profits.

Fond du Lac Firefighters Local 400 Charitable Fund is one of the groups that raises money to help others during Walleye Weekend. The group is looking forward to the chance to serve that way again.

“This is the number one fundraiser for our local charitable fund. We raise in excess of $20,000 each year with this charitable event //We’re very excited to have it back. We’re excited to raise some money for some great organizations in our community and we’re ready to get after it,” adds Andy Golla, Fond du Lac Firefighters Local 400 Charitable Fund executive board member.

Fond du Lac Festivals says this year’s event will provide just as much entertainment and excitement for crowds, but modifications will be in place for safety. Peter Wilke adds, “We’ll set things up, especially the family friendly events to physically distance. We will encourage people to wear masks when in close proximity and not able to distance and then we’re going to be setting up crowd free areas throughout the festival so people feel safe.”

The changes aren’t a concern for festival participants who are just ready to get back to Walleye Weekend fun. Golla says, “Do the best we can to make it a great, family fun, healthy safe experience for everyone.”

