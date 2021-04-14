Advertisement

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday in Oshkosh

A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

Appointments are not required during the walk-in hours from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The free clinic, located at 500 E County Road Y, is administering the Moderna vaccine. This is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose will be given on May 13.

“We are continually reevaluating the best way to serve our community. We hope offering an unscheduled, walk-in clinic will allow more people an opportunity to be vaccinated,” stated Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “As always, we encourage our community members to get vaccinated, continue wearing masks, and social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and return to a more normal way of life.”

Moderna is for people 18 and older.

Free transportation is available: https://www.co.winnebago.wi.us/health/divisions-program-areas/communicable-disease/covid-19-coronavirus/covid-19-transportation

If you cannot make it to the walk-in clinic, you can schedule an appointment by visiting https://www.wcvaccine.org/

If you have questions or need help making an appointment, call 920-232-3026. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Not in Oshkosh but need to get vaccinated? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team Guide to Making an Appointment.

