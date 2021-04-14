UW guard Davison returning for another season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is coming back for another year.

The Badgers announced his return Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. The message included a statement from Davison, who will be coming back for his fifth season at UW, saying “there is no place I would rather be than Madison!”

Brad Davison to Badger Nation: pic.twitter.com/ppaoLWmWOY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 14, 2021

Davison played in over 30 games each season over the past four years, averaging over ten points per game over that period.

A senior going into this previous season, Davison will be taking advantage of NCAA rules offering players whose seasons were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility.

“I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!”

