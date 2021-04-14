Advertisement

UW guard Davison returning for another season

Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) on the court during a first round game against North Carolina in...
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) on the court during a first round game against North Carolina in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin won 85-62. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is coming back for another year.

The Badgers announced his return Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. The message included a statement from Davison, who will be coming back for his fifth season at UW, saying “there is no place I would rather be than Madison!”

Davison played in over 30 games each season over the past four years, averaging over ten points per game over that period.

A senior going into this previous season, Davison will be taking advantage of NCAA rules offering players whose seasons were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility.

“I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!”

