TRENDING DRY AND MILDER TO END THE WORK WEEK

Light rain or snow showers remain possible through tonight, especially to the north and east of Green Bay. A stubborn weathermaker that’s been cut off from the main flow in the atmosphere will finally begin to move away from us... ending this stretch of cool, gloomy weather.

Temperatures will gradually warm up as this weathermaker pulls away from the area tomorrow and into the weekend. Lows tonight should be in the low-to-mid 30s with highs rising to near 50 on Thursday. Skies should stay mostly cloudy, but at least we should get a few sunny breaks. Winds will be brisk, out of the northwest gusting to 30 mph.

We should see more sunshine on Friday, and temperatures will be a little warmer... getting into the middle 50s. We’ll continue with mid 50s on Saturday, but there will likely be more cloud cover compared to Friday. The weekend will be dry, but Sunday is probably the nicer of the two days with highs pushing into the upper 50s. We will see a series of weak weathermakers early in the next week... bringing the potential for some light rain or snow to Northeast Wisconsin beginning on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Lingering light rain and snow showers... mainly north and east. Turning breezy. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Milder, but still seasonably cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Breezy with showers developing. Some mix NORTH? HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy. A passing rain/snow shower is possible. Cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain-snow. HIGH: 50

