Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations all above average
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Johnson and Johnson vaccine sign and Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
What those who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should do
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

David Hale is missing from Omro.
Body of missing Omro man recovered from Fox River
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
Watchdog lays bare Capitol Police’s riot security failures
Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of...
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’