PHOTOS: Local World War II vet buried at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WBAY) - A local World War II veteran and D-Day survivor was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday.

Bob Reeners of Hobart passed away last September, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his burial at the Nation’s most hallowed ground.

Reeners’ day came on April 13. Twenty-two members of the Reeners family traveled to Arlington to honor Bob’s life and service.

Photographer Tami Stiegers shared her photos of the solemn ceremony. CLICK HERE to watch the service on YouTube.

Bob Reeners is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. April 13, 2021. (Tami Stieger)

Bob Reeners of Hobart is honored at Arlington National Cemetery. April 13, 2021. (Tami Stieger)

Over the years, Action 2 News caught up with Bob Reeners a number of times to talk about his haunting memories of D-Day.

“What was going through our mind was, what the hell is going to happen,” Reeners explained to us back in 2014 on the 70th Anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

Reeners’ job was to transport troops and ammunition to the beaches of Normandy, and at 90 years old, the bloodshed was still vivid in his mind.

“As a survivor you think of all of those men, cut down in the prime of their life, it tears my heart out,” said Reeners.

