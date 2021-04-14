Advertisement

Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton pizzeria owner was indicted in federal court with a number of tax law violations.

Paul Vanderlinden owns Muncheez Pizzeria. The U.S. Attorneys Office alleges he skimmed about $800,000 from his business between 2012 and 2016.

Most of the money was put in his personal bank account. He’s charged with four counts of filing false individual tax returns for failing to report or pay taxes on it.

Some of the receipts were used to pay employees in cash. Vanderlinden is also charged with failing to collect and submit payroll taxes for those cash payouts between 2014 and 2016.

The IRS investigated Vanderlinden. It notes failing to withhold payroll taxes affects employees’ Social Security and Medicare benefits, not just revenue to the federal government.

“Fulfilling individual and employee tax obligations is a legal requirement, and those who willfully evade that responsibility will be prosecuted,” Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu wrote in a statement.

“As we approach the tax filing deadline, those who would seek to defraud the United States and cheat their hard-working fellow taxpayers should think twice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling added.

