Neenah man faces federal charge for arson to Neenah gas station

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man already facing numerous charges for crimes around the Fox Valley is now indicted in federal court for arson to a gas station in January.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says Christian Crawford, 28, was indicted Tuesday for arson to a building. The crime carries a minimum 5 years in prison, up to 20 years, and a fine up to $250,000.

The Ridgeway VP Phillips 66 station was heavily damaged by fire early in the morning on Friday, January 21 (see related story). Investigators determined cash, cigarettes and liquor were stolen before the fire was set.

The owner told Action 2 News it looked like someone broke into the convenience store the weekend after the fire, too, because the boards were removed from a boarded up window and door.

Crawford was arrested on February 5 on multiple counts of bail jumping from pending felony cases. During a routine traffic stop, an officer smelled marijuana from the car and found Crawford was driving on a suspended license. A search of the car yielded drugs, burglary tools and an AR-style BB gun. Ten days later, he was arrested again during a burglary at a bar; police were on the scene quickly because they were investigating a break-in at a gas station nearby (see related story).

Christian Crawford is charged with burglaries in Outagamie and Winnebago counties (Winnebago County Jail)

