Local wildlife photographer gaining national attention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay photographer is gaining national attention for the wildlife videos he’s capturing.

And many of the videos are in residential areas.

We caught up with Freddy Moyano in a Green Bay park with his camera focused in a tree.

Staring back, a mother Great Horned owl and her baby.

“See the face and the features,” says Moyano pointing to the viewfinder on his camera.

After growing up in Spain, Moyano met his wife, who’s from Marinette, in Europe.

20 years ago, he moved to Northeast Wisconsin and began a career in the insurance industry.

“13 years, I had enough of that, I said you know I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in a cubicle, and so I had to get out, I wanted to connect with nature,” says Moyano.

After doing some voice-over acting and learning production skills, Moyano purchased some camera equipment, just ahead of the unexpected pandemic.

“I created a channel that’s called Relaxing Nature Videos because that got me out to do stories on my own, social distancing and I kind of thought of that person who is really suffering the pandemic , or a long day at work, I just want to relax and I want to watch nature videos, I want to watch a documentary,” says Moyano, owner of mlcproductions.org.

In a short time, Moyano has captured some amazing video, two of which USA Today recently picked up and profiled.

The latest one involved an owl attacked by crows at a park in De Pere, while protecting her nearby babies.

“I don’t know if they had some sort of vendetta, or what they had, but one of them fell straight at the owl with physical contact and the owl mommy just basically repelled it, boom like that, and never flew away which really amazed me on how resilient these owls are, they just kind of take anything, because if they had flown away it would’ve been a sign of weakness,” explains Moyano.

Fellow wildlife photographers, like retired doctor Bruce Danz, are becoming fans.

“I’ve gotten to watch his Youtube videos, very impressed with his production, very impressed with his dedication to his craft and nature in general,” says Danz, from Appleton.

Moyano will showcase his videos at a film festival in De Pere early next month.

“As long as you get the right shot you don’t mind waiting hours and hours, and patience is the name of the game,” says Moyano with a smile.

