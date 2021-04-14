Last Hansen’s Dairy and Deli in Green Bay permanently closes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The end of a local family restaurant came to an end Tuesday night in a Facebook post announcing it will permanently close.

Hansen’s Dairy and Deli at the intersection of Gray and Mather streets was the last one in the Green Bay area and it had not opened since January due to maintenance issues, according to a sign posted on the front door.

“It breaks my heart to think that, that’s not going to be part of the community anymore because it was such a linchpin in my upbringing,” Nicole Norton of Green Bay said.

The Gray Street Hansen’s location first opened in the fall of 1955, according to the Brown County Library. There’s signage at the store stating the building and all the equipment inside are for sale.

Several children playing nearby the restaurant remembered stopping in with family and friends.

“It’s been here since I was a wee little boy and I like the ice cream here, especially the butter pecan,” 13-year-old Trevyn Breault of Green Bay said.

Kyle Gustafson, 13, of Green Bay added, “I used to come here for breakfast with my old friend.”

Research from the Brown County Library indicated that at its peak there were eight Hansen’s stores across the Green Bay area.

The company was originally founded in 1912 as a dairy farm and in 1995 Howard Hansen sold his business to an investment group, which eventually spun off the stores to focus on a growing pizza business.

Despite Hansen’s Dairy becoming a product for the pages of history books, the restaurant still holds a special place in people’s hearts.

“After not living in Green Bay for so long and now being back, [I realize] it’s businesses like that that created my childhood,” Norton said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.