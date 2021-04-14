Kimberly-Clark moving jobs to Chicago, says manufacturing in Wisconsin unaffected

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly-Clark announced plans to expand its headquarters and commercial footprint in Chicago but tells Action 2 News that manufacturing in Wisconsin won’t be affected by the change.

Kimberly-Clark says its moving “more than 250 sales, marketing, executive management and other commercial functions” to Chicago when its new commercial center for North American consumer products opens in about a year.

“More than 2,500 positions will remain in Wisconsin,” a spokeswoman told us. “All our manufacturing sites in the State of Wisconsin will remain and are unaffected by this change.”

Kimberly-Clark also said the Neenah facility will become its North American Innovation, Technology and Supply Center.

State Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Fox Crossing) said she was happy to hear the company is keeping the manufacturing jobs in the Neenah area but was “disappointed” by the decision to move commercial operations to Chicago.

“Our workforce in the Neenah area can’t be matched anywhere in the state or the country. I am confident that future investments and growth will continue bringing in more opportunities for folks in our area,” she wrote in a statement.

Officials from the City of Chicago and State of Illinois first announced Kimberly-Clark’s new commercial center Wednesday morning. Officials said Kimberly-Clark qualified for a state incentive program to support companies with large-scale capital investments.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.