JBS donates $500K, nearly 26 acres of land to Green Bay for redevelopment

JBS donated nearly 26 acres of land across form its facility off Lime Kiln Road and half a million dollars to the city.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plans are in the works to develop a plot of land into affordable housing on Green Bay’s East Side

JBS donated nearly 26 acres of land across form its facility off Lime Kiln Road and half a million dollars to the city.

“What we’re thinking is some community gardens, almost to the scale of an urban farm. A destination playground that would be a benefit to the children and families in the neighborhood, and also some mixed income housing development,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Last year the meat processing company made a commitment to invest $1 million in Green Bay as part of its “Hometown Strong” initiative. The investment, announced in July of 2020, aims to help communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between the land and the money, the investment comes in just under a million dollars; but city leaders say they are excited to invest in the Imperial Pride Neighborhood.

“The focus is trying to open up that neighborhood a little bit. If you take a look at a map or an aerial map of that neighborhood... Imperial Lane is just an entire stretch of road book ended by two cul-de-sacs it’s really kind of land locked,” said Will Peters, neighborhood development specialist.

The property is currently farm land and sits across from the JBS plant, behind the Kroc center

“We’re going to have to look at when we develop this site, access. Weather that’s going to be something out to Imperil Lane or if we’re going to have to work and circle back with the school district for an easement to get back out to Guns Road,” said Cheryl Renier-Wigg, assistant development director for the city.

The company hopes the project will expand housing options for its employees.

“Really excited and happy about the partnership with the city and this project and helping the community and the people of Green Bay,” said Hicham Timejardine, JBS Green Bay plant manager.

The company employs about 1,200 people at its Green Bay plant.

