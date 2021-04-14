Health officials support Johnson and Johnson pause, encourage people to get other vaccines

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials hope this pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn’t discourage people who are on the fence about receiving the shot.

So far it hasn’t caused a wave of cancellations at area clinics, but many have available slots they’ve been working to fill lately.

With the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold health officials in Appleton are working to re-assure people.

“It just gave me faith in the system, to know that if there is a pause, it’s for good reason,” said Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht.

Eggebrecht is stressing, that out of the 6.8 million doses administered, only six people, had rare blood clots as a side effect.

“If you put risk into perspective, that’s one out of a million. You have one out of a ten chance of getting COVID. You have one out of six hundred chance of actually dying of COVID,” he said.

How many people will actually refuse the vaccine, remains unclear, but medical professionals say, if anything, the pause shows how serious any potential side effect is taken.

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health said, “I think the fact that this is going on pause, sometimes that anti-vaxer, anti-vaccination message is that medical professionals, the medical community doesn’t care, we’re perpetuating something that is harming other people, and I think this really highlights and points out that safety is our number one priority, always has been.”

At the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine hasn’t caused anyone to be turned away yet, who had an appointment but it’s possible the state’s overall pace of vaccinations could slow down.

Eggebrecht added, “The clinics that we’re running this week wasn’t going to include this vaccine so the Pfizer and the Moderna we’re using this week won’t impact our clinic at all. Into the future, it may and that’s just what we will have to see, how long is this pause.”

