Fall Alternate Sectional Volleyball Highlights and Results

Kimberly boys, Manitowoc girls advance to state championship
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA State Volleyball field is set for both the boys and girls fall alternate season.

WIAA Boys Sectional Final Results

Kimberly 3, Appleton North 1

Middleton 3, Racine Case 0

WIAA Girls Sectional Final Results

Division 1

Sun Prairie 3, DeForest 2

Appleton North 3, Kimberly 0

McFarland 3, Edgerton 0

Manitowoc Lincoln 3, Oshkosh West 1

Division 2

Washburn 3, Algoma 0

St. Mary’s Springs 3, Sevastopol 1

Royall 3, Cashton 1

Brodhead 3, Laconia 2

WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinal Results

Division 1

Sun Prairie 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0

DeForest 3, Holmen 2

Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 0

Kimberly 3, Notre Dame 1

McFarland 3, Mount Horeb 1

Edgerton 3, Janesville Craig 0

Oshkosh West 3, Racine Case 0

Manitowoc Lincoln 3, Whitewater 0

Division 2

Washburn 3, Chequamegon 0

Algoma 3, Gresham 1

St. Mary’s Springs 3, Campbellsport 0

Sevastopol 3, Mayville 0

Royall 3, Belleville 1

Cashton 3, Riverdale 0

Laconia 3, Poynette 0

Brodhead 3, Columbus 0

