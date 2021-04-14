Fall Alternate Sectional Volleyball Highlights and Results
Kimberly boys, Manitowoc girls advance to state championship
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA State Volleyball field is set for both the boys and girls fall alternate season.
WIAA Boys Sectional Final Results
Kimberly 3, Appleton North 1
Middleton 3, Racine Case 0
WIAA Girls Sectional Final Results
Division 1
Sun Prairie 3, DeForest 2
Appleton North 3, Kimberly 0
McFarland 3, Edgerton 0
Manitowoc Lincoln 3, Oshkosh West 1
Division 2
Washburn 3, Algoma 0
St. Mary’s Springs 3, Sevastopol 1
Royall 3, Cashton 1
Brodhead 3, Laconia 2
WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinal Results
Division 1
Sun Prairie 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0
DeForest 3, Holmen 2
Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 0
Kimberly 3, Notre Dame 1
McFarland 3, Mount Horeb 1
Edgerton 3, Janesville Craig 0
Oshkosh West 3, Racine Case 0
Manitowoc Lincoln 3, Whitewater 0
Division 2
Washburn 3, Chequamegon 0
Algoma 3, Gresham 1
St. Mary’s Springs 3, Campbellsport 0
Sevastopol 3, Mayville 0
Royall 3, Belleville 1
Cashton 3, Riverdale 0
Laconia 3, Poynette 0
Brodhead 3, Columbus 0
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.