Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens Wednesday, April 14.
The space has been closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museum staff say they are adhering to CDC cleaning and safety guidelines. Masks will be required. More information: https://gbchildrensmuseum.org/
The museum located at 1230 Bay Beach Road will be open the following dates and times:
- Wednesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
