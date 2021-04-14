Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens Wednesday, April 14.

The space has been closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum staff say they are adhering to CDC cleaning and safety guidelines. Masks will be required. More information: https://gbchildrensmuseum.org/

The museum located at 1230 Bay Beach Road will be open the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The not-for-profit Children’s Museum of Green Bay welcomes you back! We can’t wait to see you. We have missed the...

Posted by The Children's Museum of Green Bay on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

